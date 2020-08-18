Left Menu
Makers of 'The Big Bull' unveil intriguing poster featuring Ileana D'Cruz

The makers of upcoming crime-thriller film 'Big Bull' on Tuesday dropped intriguing poster of Ileana D'Cruz from the movie.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-08-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 11:44 IST
Makers of 'The Big Bull' unveil intriguing poster featuring Ileana D'Cruz
Poster featuring Ileana D'Cruz (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In the poster, the 'Barfi' star has donned a black salwar suit with silver oxidised earrings and tied her hair in a bun. She completed her look by pairing it up with spectacles and her hair tied in a neat bun.

The 'Rustom' actor unveiled her first look by posting the poster on Twitter. "Excited to be a part of the world of The Big Bull: The Man who sold dreams to India. #TheBigBull a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of the country will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyplusHSVIP," she wrote along with the poster. Meanwhile, the lead character of the film- Abhishek Bachchan and producer Ajay Devgn also tweeted the poster from their respective Twitter handles.

Earlier, Bachchan Junior had announced that the movie will be released on 'Disney Plus Hotstar VIP Multiplex.' During a virtual interaction on Hotstar VIP, the 'Guru' actor said that he is working with Devgn for the second time after 'Bol Bachchan,' and also launched the poster of 'The Big Bull'. Sharing the plot of the film, he had said that the story was based in the late 80s and early 90s in Mumbai.

Bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, the movie also features Ileana D'Cruz in a pivotal role. (ANI)

