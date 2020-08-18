Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes' to debut on September 23 on Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown-starrer "Enola Holmes" will premiere on Netflix on September 23. The film, which also features Henry Cavill and Sam Clafflin, is based on author Nancy Springer's six-part book series, "The Enola Holmes Mysteries" that focuses on the younger sister of renowned detective Sherlock Holmes.

The news of the film's release date was shared by Brown, Cavill, and Clafflin on their Instagram pages. The three actors posted a teaser of the film, alongside a message in the form of an anagram, "alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd".

When solved, the message read, "Enola Holmes September Twenty-third." The movie revolves around Enola (Brown), the much younger sister of Sherlock Holmes (Cavill), and Mycroft Holmes (Clafflin) who turns out to be a highly capable detective in her own right. The film also features Helena Bonham Carer, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, and Frances de la Tour. Harry Bradbeer, best known for helming the two seasons of "Fleabag", has directed the movie from a script by Jack Thorne.