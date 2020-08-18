Madonna continues her 62nd birthday celebrations in Jamaica, shares video

The party is still on! Iconic singer Madonna on Tuesday has shared videos on social media as she continued to party it up for her 62nd birthday in Jamaica. The 'La Isla Bonita' singer ringed in her 62nd birthday on Sunday (August 16), and since then she has been keeping her fans updated by posting pictures and videos on social media from her lavish getaway to Jamaica.

Today, the crooner posted videos on Instagram and wrote: "The Birthday Party Continues in Jamaica". In the shared video, the seven-time Grammy winner is seen accompanied by her family, and dear ones, having a gala time near the beach.

The singer and her little ones dressed in matching ruffled dressers, accessorised with multiple bracelets and necklaces. Earlier in May, the 'Hung Up' singer through her latest edition of her 'quarantine diaries' series revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.