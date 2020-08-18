Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Assam

Actor Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Assam, said an official statement on Tuesday. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal acknowledged the generosity of the actor and thanked him, it stated.

"The actor has always been a friend of the people of Assam and his help would go a long way in easing the ordeal of the people facing the flood," the chief minister said. The Bollywood superstar had last year donated Rs 2 crore towards flood relief, the statement said.

Assam faced a devastating flood this year. Total 138 people lost their lives, while several lakh people were affected across 28 districts.