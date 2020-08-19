Left Menu
As the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and hailed the order.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:33 IST
This is a positive step: Parineeti Chopra, others welcome SC's verdict on SSR's death case
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Image Source: Social Media). Image Credit: ANI

As the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and hailed the order. Actor Parineeti Chopra termed the apex court's order as a "positive step" and urged people to stop speculating and let the CBI work investigate the matter.

"This is a positive step. Please let's respect this moment, and let the CBI do their work now! Please let's stop speculating and coming to conclusions on our own .. #CBIforSSR #SushanthSinghRajput," she tweeted. In a series of tweets, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit congratulated the late actor's family and thanked millions of Indians who have been demanding CBI inquiry in the matter.

"Heartiest congratulations to the family of #SushantSinghRajput for winning the preliminary round against all those forces who killed #Sushant. More power to you," Pandit tweeted. "Thank you millions of Indians for fighting for the truth and standing by the family of the victim #SushantSinghRajput. #Truthprevails #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput. #CBINowforSSR #CBIForSSR #SCbacksCBIforSSR," another tweet from the filmmaker read.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor also took to Twitter and said that the truth will be out "ultimately," and prayed for the peace and salvation of Rajput's soul. "Ultimately, the law of the land prevails and the truth will be out!! A tragedy doesn't deserve to be turned into a circus of sorts, on a regular basis," he tweeted.

"Above all, may his soul eventually find its true salvation & peace! CBIForSushantSinghRajput #SupremeCourt," his tweet further read. The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Rajput's death, who was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

The order came on actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking to transfer the case filed against her in connection with the actor's death from Bihar's Patna to Mumbai. The late actor's family has alleged that Chakraborty had abetted the alleged suicide of the actor and registered a case against her in Patna. The case was later transferred to the CBI. (ANI)

