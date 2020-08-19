Left Menu
John Cusack, Rainn Wilson-starrer 'Utopia' to premiere on Sept 25 on Amazon Prime Video

Updated: 19-08-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:21 IST
Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced that their original series "Utopia" , starring John Cusack, Rainn Wilson and Sasha Lane, will release on September 25.  Inspired by the 2013 British series of the same name, the eight-part conspiracy thriller is written by author-screenwriter Gillian Flynn, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.   The series centres on a group of comic fans who bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called "Utopia" and unearth hidden meanings cloaked within its pages predicting threats to humanity.  "They realise these are not just the makings of a conspiracy — they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The group embarks on a high-stakes adventure, bringing them face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harbouring secrets of her own," the official plotline read

The series also stars Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges and Javon  Walton

Alongside Flynn, best known for her books "Gone Girl" and "Sharp Objects" , "Utopia" is executive produced by Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly.  The show is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios.

