Bollywood stars welcome SC order upholding CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Ankita Lokhande on Wednesday lauded the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the transfer of Patna Police's FIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI. In its verdict, the apex court held that the Bihar government is competent to transfer the case, lodged at Patna against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI for investigation. Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and Mumbai Police has been probing the case.

Soon after the verdict, many film personalities flocked to social media to welcome the order, hoping for truth to emerge in the case. Akshay wrote, "SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death. May the truth always prevail. #Prayers." Sanon, Sushant's close friend and "Raabta" co-star, posted on Instagram that the last two months have been "extremely restless" with everything "blurry and confusing." The actor urged people to stop speculating the cause of Sushant's death, which has led to several conspiracy theories floating on social media. "So many versions, facts and opinions floating, except the whole truth. Supreme Court's order for CBI investigation of Sushant's case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine. Let's all have faith, stop speculating and let the CBI do their work now!" Sanon wrote. Lokhande, the actor's former girlfriend and "Pavitra Rishta" co-star, tweeted that the SC order was the "first step" towards justice for Sushant. "Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins .... #1stStepToSSRJustice," she wrote.

Parineeti Chopra, who worked with Sushant in the 2013 romantic-drama "Shuddh Desi Romance" , requested people to "respect" the order and not contribute to speculations. "This is a positive step. Please let's respect this moment, and let the CBI do their work now! Please let's stop speculating and coming to conclusions on our own," Chopra tweeted. Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, welcomed the order and said she has complete faith in CBI to carry out the investigation. "Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning, the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI! "Congratulations to my extended Family! So happy. First step towards victory and unbiased investigation," she tweeted. Ranvir Shorey said, "We all need to know the truth about the circumstances surrounding #SushanthSinghRajput's death," he wrote. Tusshar Kapoor said the verdict was a sign that the law of the land prevails and eventually "the truth will be out". "A tragedy doesn't deserve to be turned into a circus of sorts, on a regular basis! Above all, may his soul eventually find its true salvation & peace!" he said. Celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar and Tisca Chopra also hoped that "truth prevails" and the "wild speculations" surrounding Sushant's death come to an end..