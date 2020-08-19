Left Menu
Sonu Sood, Paresh Rawal, others welcome SC verdict in SSR death case

As the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and hailed the order.

As the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and hailed the order. 'Dabangg' actor Sonu Sood took to Twitter and said that he is "glad" with the Supreme Court's judgement.

"Glad to know The Supreme Court directs CBI to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's case. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput," he tweeted. Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik also commented on the matter and said,"#SSR family and nation had the right , hv the right and now finally has the right to know the TRUTH behind #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase #SCVERDICT #CBIForSushant."

Senior actor Paresh Rawal also took to Twitter and welcomed the Supreme Court's order. "SSR Death Mystery. Truth and justice must prevail .Thanks SC . Welcome CBI," he tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Rajput's death, who was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The order came on actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking to transfer the case filed against her in connection with the actor's death from Bihar's Patna to Mumbai.

The late actor's family has alleged that Chakraborty had abetted the alleged suicide of the actor and registered a case against her in Patna. The case was later transferred to the CBI. (ANI)

