'The Crown' to return with S4 on November 15

@GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November," read the tweet from The Crown. The Peter Morgan-created show also unveiled the trailer for the fourth season.

PTI | London | Updated: 20-08-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 20:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The fourth season of Netflix's critically-acclaimed series "The Crown" will premiere on November 15. The upcoming season will mark the return of Oscar winner Olivia Colman as UK monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of the show on Thursday. "The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November," read the tweet from The Crown.

The Peter Morgan-created show also unveiled the trailer for the fourth season. Season four will also feature British star Gillian Anderson as former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and newcomer Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

The announcement comes off the back of major casting announcements for the show's fifth and sixth seasons. With season five onwards, veteran actor Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth, while "Phantom Thread" star Leslie Maneville will essay the part of Princess Margaret.

"Game of Thrones" alum Jonathan Pryce will portray Prince Philip with Elizabeth Debicki set to play Princess Diana in the final two instalments.

