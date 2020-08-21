Why The Croods 2 will be released in Dec 2020 despite Covid-19 pandemic

After a long delay of seven years, The Croods 2 finally has a release date. The first movie launched in the first phase of 2013 brought massive success that paved the way to the making of The Croods 2.

The Croods 2 is obviously having an official release date but the development in production for the movie was halted due to coronavirus pandemic. As the situation in the US and the majority of the countries is not improving, fans are wondering whether DreamWorks will be able to launch the movie in December.

However, we believe that The Croods 2 will be released in December this year. DreamWorks will be successful in this project as it has almost finished the majority of its task. The work on The Croods 2 actually commenced in April 2013.

Although DreamWorks started working on The Croods 2 in April 2013, it cancelled the production in November 2016. According to reports, there had been doubts about proceeding with the project before Universal's acquisition of DreamWorks, and it was DreamWorks' decision to cancel the film.

However, DreamWorks and Universal announced in September 2017 that The Croods 2 was back in production with a release date scheduled for September 18, 2020. Later the date was postponed to December 23, 2020.

The majority of the voice actors from the first movie will return in The Croods 2. Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Emma Stone as Eep Crood, Ryan Reynolds as Guy, Catherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Cloris Leachman as Gran, Clark Duke as Thunk Crood, Chris Sanders as Belt and Randy Thom as Sandy Crood are likely to return.

The Croods 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 23, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

