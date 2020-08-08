Frozen 3 likely to introduce Honeymaren as Elsa’s girlfriend, movie’s best storyline assured

Frozen 3 is yet to get an official release date but the imminent movie is always under discussion. Disney is highly expected to work on Frozen 3 to complete the Frozen trilogy.

When Frozen 3 can be released? The development of Frozen 3 had been effected due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. The industry is yet to get a kick start and no one knows when it will take place in reality.

On the other hand, the creators need to get adequate time to work on Frozen 3. The first movie was released in 2013 while Frozen 2 premiered in November 2019. There was a gap of six years between the first and second movies. Thus, we believe the makers will need adequate time to work on Frozen 3 with an objective of making another history.

The plot or synopsis for Frozen 3 is yet to be released. However, many Frozen enthusiasts believe that Elsa will finally get a love interest in the third movie. Her sexuality was unaddressed in Frozen 2 and now new theory suggests that Honeymaren is her love interest in the third movie.

Honeymaren (voiced by Rachel Matthews) is a member of Northuldra, Ryder's sister who wants to bring peace to the enchanted forest. She was trapped in the enchanted forest by the curse. Screenrant reports that Honeymaren is likely to return in Frozen 3 as Elsa's girlfriend based on the fact that the two characters share a brief moment of chemistry within Frozen 2.

Since the first movie debuted in 2013, the LGBTQ+ community has identified with Elsa's story arc. Even fans have been insisting Disney to disclose her sexuality for a long time and the hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend began trending, but it is yet to get a proper direction from Disney.

Frozen 3 will commence where the second installment ended with Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. She discovered a special link with the great Enchanted Forest and her ancestry traces back to the tribe of Northuldra.

Jennifer Lee, the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios has ensured that Frozen 3 would have the best storyline and portrayal of characters added with some funny moments. Keeping all these targets, the third movie could be released in November 2023 as the production will take a lot of time to make it highly commendable.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Why The Incredibles 3 can't be dropped, cast revealed for third movie