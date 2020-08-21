Left Menu
Taylor Swift donates USD 30,000 to 18-year-old woman to pay college fee

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has donated USD 30,000 to help an 18-year-old woman to pay for her college fee.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 10:29 IST
Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has donated USD 30,000 to help an 18-year-old woman to pay for her college fee. According to Page Six, UK resident Victoria Mario set up a GoFundMe page asking for USD 53,000 and explained that she had aced her exams and been accepted to study maths at a prestigious British college, but could not afford to attend.

On Thursday (local time), the 'Love Story' songstress made the huge contribution, writing on the fund-raising page, "Victoria, I came across your story online and I am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turn your dreams into reality." "I want to give you the rest of your goal amount and good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor," added Swift. (ANI)

