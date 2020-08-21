Tyra Banks signs first-look Deal with Disney’s ABC Signature

Supermodel Tyra Banks has inked a first-look deal with Disney Television Studios' ABC Signature under which she plans to produce dramas, documentary-series, comedies, and cartoons. Banks and her banner Bankable Productions will produce scripted content with ABC Signature and unscripted programming with ABC Entertainment reported Variety.

"My Bankable team and I are pumped to create dynamic, can't-miss programming that is loud, splashy, and spans to international shores. From dramas and docu-series to comedies and cartoons, we're coming to your screens with a mission to entertain you and your families in the most unexpected ways," Banks said in a statement. Bankable Productions, which is comprised of an all-female team, has developed a slate of original ideas and existing IP in scripted comedy, drama and unscripted content. The company's executive vice president Hayley Lozitsky and director of development and in-house writer Sabrina Besla will work alongside Banks to create content for ABC.

The banner's producing credits include "America's Next Top Model", "The Tyra Banks Show" and holiday movie sequel "Life Size 2". Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment said they are looking forward to "collaborating with Tyra and her all-star, female-led team."