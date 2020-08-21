Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lata Mangeshkar extends speedy recovery wishes to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is the latest name to join the growing list of celebrities in extending their prayers and recovery wishes to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:21 IST
Lata Mangeshkar extends speedy recovery wishes to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam
Lata Mangeshkar wishes speedy recovery for singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is the latest name to join the growing list of celebrities in extending their prayers and recovery wishes to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The iconic singer is undergoing treatment at Chennai's MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis. After being in a critical state for some days, the singer's health condition, as shared in the health bulletin from the hospital on Friday, is "stable but continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support".

Upon the news, the 90-year-old singer, Mangeshkar took to Twitter and expressed her slight relief in hearing that his health is "stable" now. The 'Lag Jaa Gale' musician noted she shared a conversation with his son, SPB Charan. In the tweet, the veteran singer extended her well-wishes and speedy recovery prayers to the 74-year-old musician.

On August 5, veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page. In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.

Upon the news of his critical health condition, scores of celebrities including superstar Rajinikanth wished him a speedy recovery. A special prayer -- 'Usha Puja' -- was offered at the Sabarimala Temple earlier in the day for the speedy recovery of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

3 Nigerians arrested for possessing cocaine

Hyderabad, Aug 21 PTI Three Nigerians have beenarrested on the charge of drug-peddling and six gms ofcocaine seized from them, Excise Enforcement personnel saidhere on Friday. Based on information, sleuthsintercepteda car insuburban To...

Party-ruled civic bodies to soon start de-sealing of residential properties: Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday said the party-ruled civic bodies will soon start de-sealing of thousands of residential properties sealed under directions of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. At a press briefing, Gu...

UK records 1,033 new COVID-19 cases - government data

The United Kingdom recorded 1,033 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 1,182 on Thursday, government figures showed. A further two people died after testing positive for the coronavirus within 28 days, down from six a day ear...

IPL a blow to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' call: CAIT

Traders body CAIT on Friday alleged that IPL, organized by BCCI, is a body blow to Vocal for Local and Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, citing Chinese investments in the cash-rich cricket league. Dream11, which has investment from Chinese comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020