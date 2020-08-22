Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC gives temporary relief to Ekta Kapoor in case over web series

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked the police not to take any coercive action against TV producer Ekta Kapoor over a case filed against her for alleged objectionable content in the web series "XXX season 2".

PTI | Indore | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 17:56 IST
HC gives temporary relief to Ekta Kapoor in case over web series
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(ektarkapoor)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked the police not to take any coercive action against TV producer Ekta Kapoor over a case filed against her for alleged objectionable content in the web series "XXX season 2". Justice Shailendra Shukla of the high court's Indore bench passed the order on Thursday in response to Kapoor's petition seeking quashing of an FIR filed at Annapurna police station here.

"There shall be no coercive action against the applicant till the next date of hearing (August 26)," the court said. It also ordered the police and complainant's lawyers to present the disputed content from the web series in a compact disc, said Kapoor's lawyer Anand Soni on Saturday.

A police officer said the First Information Report was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Valmik Sakaragaye and Neeraj Yagnik, both residents of Indore, under IPC sections 294 (obscenity), 298 (hurting religious feelings), and also relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act. The complainant alleged that the web series, aired on Kapoor's OTT platform ALTBalaji, spreads obscenity and hurts religious feelings.

A scene in the series portrayed the Indian Army's uniform in a highly objectionable manner and disrespected national emblems, the complaint said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Renovation of Amirthakadeshwara temple begins

The Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt on Saturday commenced renovation of the Lord Amirthakadeshwaratemple at Thirukkadaiyur in Nagapattinam district. Built during the Chola era in the 10th century, the temple is being renovated after 23 years.Head...

1 Army personnel dead, 3 injured as Army truck overturns in Rajasthan

One Army personnel died while three suffered injuries after the Army truck they were travelling in overturned in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan on Saturday. The injured Army personnel have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.The truck over...

UP police on alert following ISIS operative's arrest in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthy sounded an alert in the state on Saturday following the arrest of an alleged ISIS operative in Delhi. The DGP asked all police officers, especially those in field postings,...

Death toll in Air India Express flight crash rises to 20

Eds Upgrades, changes headline, minor edits Kozhikode, Aug 22 PTI A 53-year-old man, injured in the Air India Express plane crash here on August 7, died at a hospital on Saturday, taking the toll in the mishap to 20. V Ibrahim from Way...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020