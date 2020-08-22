It was a little cavalier: Lawrence Fishburne on turning down role in 'Pulp Fiction'

Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:43 IST
Actor Larence Fishburne says he turned down the role of Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino's cult classic "Pulp Fiction" as he felt the film made drug use "attractive". The role was ultimately played by Samuel Jackson in the 1994 movie, which also featured John Travolta, Bruce Willis and Uma Thurman.

Fishburne talked about saying no to the movie during an interview with Vulture. "It just wasn’t for me. Pulp Fiction wasn’t for me. Quentin wrote that part (Jules Winfield) with me in mind, too, but it wasn’t for me.

"I just had a problem with the way the heroin use was dealt with. I just felt it was a little cavalier, and it was a little loose. I felt like it made heroin use attractive. For me, it’s not just my character. It’s, 'What is the whole thing saying?'" the 59-year-old actor said. Fishburne is best known for playing Morpheus opposite Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss in "The Matrix" trilogy. He has also starred in movies such as "Mission: Impossible III" , "Contagion" , "John Wick" series, "Man of Steel" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp".

