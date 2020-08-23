Show based on Sarah Cooper's book 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings' in works

Tik Tok star Sarah Cooper is set to develop a comedy inspired by her book "How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings" at CBS. In a competitive situation, the network has given a script commitment with penalty to what is billed to be a single camera comedy, reported Variety.

Cooper, the viral TikTok sensation who lip-syncs to President Donald Trump, will co-write and executive produce the potential series. The series would follow three women at different stages in their careers at a male-dominated company as they help each other navigate gender politics in their careers and personal lives.

Cindy Chupack is also onboard as co-writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Nina Tassler, Denise Di Novi, and Joan Boorstein will executive produce under their PatMa Productions banner. Cooper said she was excited when PatMa Productions approached her about the book, which was published in 2018. "I met with Cindy soon after and we immediately connected to this idea of sharing the experiences of women in their careers and personal lives in a way that stays true to what people love about the book but brings them to life through characters people will identify with. "Cindy totally got the sensibility and the satire but she also has the experience of telling compelling stories. I am thrilled to be working with her on this," the comic said.

Cooper also has a Netflix comedy special, "Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine" lined up for release later this year. The comedian took the social media by storm after her satirical "How to Medical" video, in which she lip-syncs to Trump's infamous comments recommending UV lights and disinfectant injections to treat coronavirus, broke the Internet in April.

Cooper has been active in the comedy scene for several years and published three books between 2016 and 2018, but the Trump videos have brought her global fame..