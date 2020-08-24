Second season of 'Mirzapur' to launch on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced that the second season of its much anticipated original series" Mirzapur" will premiere on October 23, 2020. Set in Mirzapur, the first season of the crime drama took the audiences in the dark world of guns, drugs and lawlessness. The second season of the show promises a bigger canvas with the show's stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal , Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma , Rasika Dugal , Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang reprising their roles. The sequel of the show will also feature Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar. Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said "Mirzapur" has been a "game-changer" for the streamer.

"The show heralded a new idiom of storytelling for Indian audiences - its characters have become a part of the popular culture. We are certain that the riveting narrative of season 2 will leave our audiences mesmerized once again," she said. The series is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

"All the praise that season one of Mirzapur has received, not just in India, but across the globe, is heartening. It pushes Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video to continue the momentum with the second season of the show," said Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment. Krishna said they will deliver a performance that matches up to the scale of the first season of the hinterland drama. "The love and appreciation that the show has garnered since its launch has been simply overwhelming. Taking it a notch higher, we're certain that the audiences are in for a visual treat in the sequel," he added.