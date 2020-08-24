Satish Kaushik back on set after five months: can't stop passion for movies

Actor-director Satish Kaushik on Monday said he began shooting after five months with all safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 64-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a picture where he was seen sitting in a make up room, surrounded by artistes in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits

Kaushik said the situation looked straight out of a science fiction film. "Surrounded by make up and hair stylist wearing PPE kits, this looks a shot from a sci-fi film. Started shooting after five months with safety measures. "Corona can’t stop the zeal and passion of movies. We have to fight it with courage and safety measures. #Love Movies #Love Acting," the actor captioned the picture. Kaushik is awaiting the release of his next directorial "Kaagaz", starring Pankaj Tripathi

The film is based on the life of Bharat Lal aka Lal Bihari from Azamgarh, who fought a legal battle for 18 years to prove that he is alive. Though "Kaagaz" was completed much before the nation-wide lockdown was announced, it stands unreleased due to the closure of cinema halls.