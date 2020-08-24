Left Menu
Development News Edition

Satish Kaushik back on set after five months: can't stop passion for movies

Actor-director Satish Kaushik on Monday said he began shooting after five months with all safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 64-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a picture where he was seen sitting in a make up room, surrounded by artistes in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits Kaushik said the situation looked straight out of a science fiction film.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:29 IST
Satish Kaushik back on set after five months: can't stop passion for movies

Actor-director Satish Kaushik on Monday said he began shooting after five months with all safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 64-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a picture where he was seen sitting in a make up room, surrounded by artistes in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits

Kaushik said the situation looked straight out of a science fiction film. "Surrounded by make up and hair stylist wearing PPE kits, this looks a shot from a sci-fi film. Started shooting after five months with safety measures. "Corona can’t stop the zeal and passion of movies. We have to fight it with courage and safety measures. #Love Movies #Love Acting," the actor captioned the picture. Kaushik is awaiting the release of his next directorial "Kaagaz", starring Pankaj Tripathi

The film is based on the life of Bharat Lal aka Lal Bihari from Azamgarh, who fought a legal battle for 18 years to prove that he is alive. Though "Kaagaz" was completed much before the nation-wide lockdown was announced, it stands unreleased due to the closure of cinema halls.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CWC urges Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim chief

The Congress Working Committee on Monday urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as the partys interim chief and to bring about necessary changes to strengthen the organisation, sources said. The CWC also decided to convene the AICC All India Congre...

Canada presses Iran for answers on downed Ukrainian jetliner

Canada is pressing Iran for additional answers over the downing in January of a Ukrainian jetliner, after an announcement by Tehran on Sunday provided limited and selected information. Irans Revolutionary Guard has said it accidentally shot...

Odd News Roundup: In China, a Trump wax statue maker laments virus impact

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.In China, a Trump wax statue maker laments virus impactFor Zeng Sheng, the manager at Shanghai Maiyi Arts, this autumn should have been a boon for business with the U.S. presidential electio...

Metro train services may resume from Sept 1, reopening of school unlikely: Officials

The government is likely to allow resumption of Metro train services in the Unlock 4 phase beginning September 1, but schools and colleges may not reopen anytime soon, officials said on Monday. Bars, which are so far not allowed to reopen, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020