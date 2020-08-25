Left Menu
Black Clover Chapter 262 spoilers: Vice Captain teaches Asta on controlling devil powers

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 25-08-2020 03:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 03:02 IST
Black Clover Chapter 262 spoilers: Vice Captain teaches Asta on controlling devil powers
Black Clover Chapter 262 will show Asta going to the Spade Kingdom and protect Yami from the dark triad by controlling his devil powers. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

We are just a few days away from the release of Black Clover Chapter 262. The manga enthusiasts are ardently waiting for the imminent chapter, as the story is getting more intense. Read further to know what you can see in the imminent chapter.

In Black Clover Chapter 262, fans can see the Vice Captain of Black Bulls protecting his team. The imminent chapter will show more about his devil powers. Black Clover Chapter 262 spoilers will be leaked soon in the form of raw scans before its official release.

The manga enthusiasts will show Damnatio becoming furious in Black Clover Chapter 262 as the Black Bulls member let a devil take his possession. Blocktoro reveals the spoilers claiming that the imminent chapter will show the Vice Captain solving the problem by teaching Asta how to control his devil powers.

Black Clover Chapter 262 will show Asta going to the Spade Kingdom and protect Yami from the dark triad by controlling his devil powers.

Black Clover is a world famous Japanese manga and fans no longer are able to wait for Chapter 262. The raw scans for the imminent chapter are yet to be leaked. As soon as it comes out, we will bring the real spoilers for you.

Manga aficionados will be happy to know that Black Clover Chapter 262 will not be delayed. It is said to be out on Sunday, August 30. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

