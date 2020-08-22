One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Just a few hours left for the release of One Piece Chapter 988. The imminent chapter is likely to reveal Nekomamushi's trump card against Kaido. Read further what you can see in the imminent chapter.

One Piece Chapter 988 is likely to show the fight between Kaido, Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji and Denjiro. One Piece Chapter 987 showed the manga enthusiasts the context of the imminent fight between the Oden's scabbards and the Beast Pirates' captain. It seems fans will see a more powerful Nekomamushi taking revenge against Oden and Zou based on the latest spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 988 will see Kaido fighting against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji and Denjiro. The King of the Night in Zou is likely to fight the Beast Pirates' captain with one while his other hand holds his two tails, IBT noted. The spoilers reveal that the three Minks' Musketeers alongside Inuarashi would be fighting against Jack.

One Piece Chapter 988 is titled 'I waited a lot'. It will show the fight between Kaido and Oden's Scabbards in the first few pages. The imminent chapter is likely to show Luffy getting triumph over Kaido. Fans are quite excited to see what strategies Luffy will take in defeating powerful Kaido in the imminent chapter.

Luffy has been training inside the Udon prison by beating the guards and gifters. The old man Hyogoro has become the witness of how Luffy continues to thrash the rivals.

Here's the synopsis of One Piece Chapter 988 – Kaido clearly notifies Momo that he will spare him if the latter isn't here for Kozuki. Momo shouts and takes the name of Momonosuke Kozuki. Suddenly, an explosion takes place and Kaido fails again to exterminate Momo.

According to other spoilers, One Piece Chapter 988 will show Luffy learning Ryou, which will help him in defeating Kaido. Oden was the first man to pierce Kaido and almost beaten him. Thus, Luffy has a big chance this time to defeat this powerful warrior.

One Piece Chapter 988 will be out on Monday, August 24. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga One Piece.

