'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to return to the studio for season 33

The daytime talk show 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' is making a big move as the show will return back to its studio amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to E!News, the show has been broadcasting remotely for more than five months now, but on September 8, the show hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will be reunited in the New York City studio.

The 33rd season will premiere Monday, September 7 with a special holiday episode called 'Live's Labor Day Cookout,' which will take place outdoors with guests Hilary Swank and Brett Eldredge. Kelly, Ryan, and executive producer Michael Gelman will also share their favourite holiday grilling recipes. On Tuesday, September 8, Kelly and Ryan return to the studio, and the first month of the new season will be spent focused on 'Live @Home' as the duo showcase home advice for viewers, including segments on painting, de-cluttering, cooking skills, money-saving tips, self-care, home first aid kits and more.

September's celebrity guests include John Leguizamo, Jessica Alba, Jimmy Kimmel, Lauren Cohan, Bethenny Fankel, Josh Groban, and new 'Dancing With the Stars' host Tyra Banks. As per E!News, the studio return will also feature the latest version of 'Live's' popular trivia game and trivia dancers showing off their moves from home.

The popular daytime talk show 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' has been remote since mid-March, and in the months since, they have shown off their homes and families, held cooking sessions in their own kitchens, and even hosted a wedding for essential workers. (ANI)