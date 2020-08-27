Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Will Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever take place? Many fans are wondering that the ninth season will be out sometime in future and there are possibilities, but there has been no development on it since Season 8 dropped its finale on March 10, 2017.

A rumour earlier swirled up that The Vampire Diaries Season 9 would be released in 2020. However, as we can observe the world's health condition in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the chance of at least working on The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is impossible.

The American supernatural teen drama television series, The Vampire Diaries which marked its presence every year between 2009 and 2017 by releasing one season each year, is unlikely to come for Season 9 as there has been no development on it. Julie Plec, the series developer also discredited all rumours related to the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9.

In truth, we don't find any chance for the renewal of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. Julie Plec said that they are delighted with the ending of The Vampire Diaries and they are not interested to discuss it in the meeting. Plec also said that she was not working on any spinoffs then.

There is another big reason why we doubt the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore. He jokingly cited that he would no longer prefer to play the role of a vampire again.

On the other hand, Nina Dobrev also refused to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries Season 9. Many fans may be wondering why Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev refused to reprise their role again. Hope you can remember that Ian Somerhalder's purported romantic link with Nina Dobrev was highly highlighted, which resulted in a bitter relationship between him and his wife Nikki Reed.

The renewal of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 seems to be impossible in future. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

