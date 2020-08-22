Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prison Break Season 6: Scofield’s returning to outer world defined, Did Miller hint Season 7?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-08-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 21:08 IST
Prison Break Season 6: Scofield’s returning to outer world defined, Did Miller hint Season 7?
Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller will play obviously play the protagonists’ roles of Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively in Prison Break Season 6. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison Break

The returning of Prison Break Season 6 is already confirmed and the series lovers are ardently looking forward to the latest updates related to it. The sixth season was in the process of making, and this was hinted by many including Dominic Purcell on social media.

Fox is currently silent on the release of Prison Break Season 6. It was in the process of making and this was hinted by many including Dominic Purcell on social media. But the coronavirus pandemic brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time period.

Dominic Purcell's post on Prison Break Season 6 contains a clip from the series. He wrote on Instagram – "I get smashed with 'when is #prisonbreak 6 happening'. What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made."

The release of Prison Break Season 6 isn't possible in this year as the world's health condition isn't good at all. The creators need additional time to work on it by abiding by the new rules issued by the governments. However, according to some reports, the imminent season will be quite different from its previous seasons. Some believe, it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long.

Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller will play obviously play the protagonists' roles of Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively in Prison Break Season 6. Even Sara Tancredi will be returning in Season 6 to play the role of Sarah Wayne. Other actors like Rockmond Dunbar, Amaury Nolasco, Inbar Lavi and Robert Knepper will play the roles of C-Note, Sugar, Sheba and T-Bag respectively.

A group of avid Prison Break enthusiasts believes that the returning of Michael Scofield to the outer world is not going to be an easy task. He is likely to struggle in order to cope with his new life in the next season due to his trauma he experienced in Season 5. But Wentworth Miller previously said that the series would largely revolve around making the new generation as palatable as possible for the viewers.

Wentworth Miller is also optimistic for more. He previously said there is always a room for more for the show. Does it mean, fans will get the chance to enjoy Prison Break Season 7 also?

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Russian Doll Season 2 spoilers reveal video games connections, what we know till date

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 caseload races past 30 lakh

Indias COVID-19 tally hurtled past the 30-lakh mark on Saturday night, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while the total number of recoveries too surged to 22.71 lakh, according to data from states and union territories. Union health m...

ICMR developing portal for info on COVID-19 vaccine

The apex health research body, ICMR, is in the process of developing a vaccine portal which will provide information related to the COVID-19 vaccine development in India and abroad, with the majority of the updates in several regional langu...

Motorcycling-Champion Marquez ruled out up to three months due to arm injury

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will remain on the sidelines for two to three months as he continues his recovery from a broken arm, his Repsol Honda team said on Saturday. The Spaniard fractured his humerus in the season-opening Spanish Grand...

Police in Portland arrest 9 in clash near precinct station

Protesters and police in Portland clashed before dawn Saturday after about 200 people marched to a police precinct station in yet another night of violence for Oregons largest city. Demonstrators hurled bottles and rocks at officers and poi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020