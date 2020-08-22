Prison Break Season 6: Scofield’s returning to outer world defined, Did Miller hint Season 7?

The returning of Prison Break Season 6 is already confirmed and the series lovers are ardently looking forward to the latest updates related to it. The sixth season was in the process of making, and this was hinted by many including Dominic Purcell on social media.

Fox is currently silent on the release of Prison Break Season 6. It was in the process of making and this was hinted by many including Dominic Purcell on social media. But the coronavirus pandemic brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time period.

Dominic Purcell's post on Prison Break Season 6 contains a clip from the series. He wrote on Instagram – "I get smashed with 'when is #prisonbreak 6 happening'. What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made."

The release of Prison Break Season 6 isn't possible in this year as the world's health condition isn't good at all. The creators need additional time to work on it by abiding by the new rules issued by the governments. However, according to some reports, the imminent season will be quite different from its previous seasons. Some believe, it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long.

Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller will play obviously play the protagonists' roles of Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively in Prison Break Season 6. Even Sara Tancredi will be returning in Season 6 to play the role of Sarah Wayne. Other actors like Rockmond Dunbar, Amaury Nolasco, Inbar Lavi and Robert Knepper will play the roles of C-Note, Sugar, Sheba and T-Bag respectively.

A group of avid Prison Break enthusiasts believes that the returning of Michael Scofield to the outer world is not going to be an easy task. He is likely to struggle in order to cope with his new life in the next season due to his trauma he experienced in Season 5. But Wentworth Miller previously said that the series would largely revolve around making the new generation as palatable as possible for the viewers.

Wentworth Miller is also optimistic for more. He previously said there is always a room for more for the show. Does it mean, fans will get the chance to enjoy Prison Break Season 7 also?

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Russian Doll Season 2 spoilers reveal video games connections, what we know till date