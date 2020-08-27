Margaret Qualley to headline Netflix series 'Maid'

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star Margaret Qualley will topline Netflix's upcoming dramedy series "Maid" . Actor Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment will produce the series in collaboration with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Television, reported Deadline.

Written by Molly Smith Metzler, "Maid" is inspired by author Stephanie Land's bestselling memoir "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive". Described as a "beautiful, alive, gritty and inspiring exploration of poverty in America", the story is about Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housekeep to make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy.

Metzler will serve as showrunner and executive producer along with John Wells, Erin Jontow, Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Brett Hedblom, and Stephanie Land. Qualley will next be seen in "My Salinger Year" , which served as the opening film at 70th Berlin Film Festival. The actor will also star in "A Head Full of Ghosts" and filmmaker Claire Denis' love story "The Stars at Noon" .