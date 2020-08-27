Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police posted outside Rhea Chakraborty's residence following her appeal

Briefly after requesting Mumbai Police for protection on Thursday, policemen were posted outside actor Rhea Chakraborty's residence in the city.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:53 IST
Police posted outside Rhea Chakraborty's residence following her appeal
Actor and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty (file). Image Credit: ANI

Briefly after requesting Mumbai Police for protection on Thursday, policemen were posted outside actor Rhea Chakraborty's residence in the city. Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Chakraborty on Thursday requested Mumbai Police to provide protection to her and her family as she feels that "there is a threat" to her and her family's lives.

Chakraborty posted a video of her father being mobbed by media persons in their building compound on Instagram and said the family needs to step out to cooperate with Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other authorities and the mob makes it difficult. "This is inside my building compound, The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty. We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI, and various investigation authorities. There is a threat to my life and my family's life," Chakraborty wrote in the caption.

The 28-year-old actor went on to share that she had been provided with no help despite informing the local police station. "We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live?" she wrote.

She ended the post by urging the Mumbai police to provide her and her family with protection so that they are able to cooperate with the investigation agencies. "We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us. I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. #safetyformyfamily. In COVID times, these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thankyou," she wrote.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

5 held for running extortion racket from inside Mandoli jail

The Delhi police has busted an extortion racket allegedly being run from the Mandoli jail in northeast Delhi and arrested five men, including the head warden of the prison, officials said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Vik...

EU's Dombrovskis given temporary charge of trade after Hogan exit

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will assume temporary responsibility for trade after the resignation of Irelands Phil Hogan, EU executive chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. The former Latvian prime minister w...

Ex-Karnataka CM urges PM Modi to direct CM Yediyurappa to revoke Land Reforms Ordinance

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to revoke the Land Reforms Amendment Ordinance, 2020. Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah pos...

Will resume services when Centre gives go-ahead: Kolkata Metro

The Metro Railway here said on Thursday that it will restart services on receiving the go- ahead from the Union Home Ministry and the Railway Ministry. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the Metro Railway authorities can ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020