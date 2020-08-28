Kareena Kapoor is in for counting memories, not calories!

Left Menu
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post on Friday, once again shows that she is a hardcore foodie.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 19:07 IST
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post on Friday, once again shows that she is a hardcore foodie. The 'Jab We Met' actor on the photo-sharing platform posted a picture of herself taking a look at the menu card in a restaurant.

Though a stunning picture, it is the quirky caption that stole the show. Alongside the photograph, the 39-year-old actor wrote: "Count the memories, not the calories...", also adding a hashtag of 'food for thought'.

The 'Heroine' actor is sported in a white and blue striped shirt, paired with denim and sunglasses. This is not the first time where the actor has shown her love for food.

Last month, the actor shared another video on Instagram where she is seen in the comfort of her home and having a burger while watching the sitcom 'Friends'. "Now that's a Sunday binge on acid! Friends on my iPad, the best burger in my hand by my bestest producer ever... thank you @rheakapoor for always supporting my stomach (no pun intended)," she had captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second child. The celebrity couple announced the good news on August 12. The 'Tashan' co-actors who tied the knot in October 2012 are parents to a three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. (ANI)

