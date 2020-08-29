Left Menu
One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Updated: 29-08-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 01:42 IST
One Piece Chapter 989 will show Zoro providing help to Sanji and fights King as they are both swordsmen. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

The manga enthusiasts are ardently waiting for One Piece Chapter 989 and they are little bit sad as it imminent chapter is on break. However, they are accustomed with a week delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One Piece Chapter 989 won't be coming this week but it is likely to out on September 6. However, the manga lovers have already started predictions regarding what will happen in the imminent chapter.

The imminent One Piece Chapter 989 is likely to portray how Sanji recovers King's attack and giving his effort to level up the playing field. Sanji was already in his Raid Suit, which is filled with magical powers. He has more tricks up his sleeves to regain the advantage in One Piece Chapter 989.

Fans are doubting whether Sanji will be able to show his adequate strength in One Piece Chapter 989 to attain victory over King or at least match him in combat. But, as we mentioned above, he is likely to recover from King's attack in the imminent chapter.

One Piece Chapter 989 will show Zoro providing help to Sanji and fights King as they are both swordsmen. But some theories like King vs Sanji and Queen vs Zoro are floating over the web world.

Some of the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 989 include Mink leaders who will transform into Sulongs, Zoro will tag along with Sanji against the King, Yamato and Straw Hats will tag along together, Sanji and Zoro will battle against the King and Queen, Kaido will be the ultimate winner but he will be losing in the mainland to cite a few, Gizmo Sheets noted.

Other spoilers for One Piece Chapter 989 reveal Luffy is probably going to battle against Big Mom, Minks and Samurai will not be able to defeat Kaido, a chance to see the transformation of the Mink leaders in the next couple of chapters, etc.

One Piece Chapter 989 is slated to be released on Sunday, September 6 after a week hiatus. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

