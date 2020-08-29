Left Menu
Development News Edition

Juliette Binoche to receive Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Fest

Christian Jungen, Artistic Director of Zurich Film Festival, said, "In the year that France is our guest country, it’s a great pleasure to honour a true icon of French cinema." "Binoche is an extremely versatile actress who chooses her roles with great care and embodies her characters with such depth, both in dramas and comedies," he added. Previous recipients of the Golden Icon Award were Cate Blanchett, Glenn Close, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere and Sean Penn..

PTI | London | Updated: 29-08-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 09:15 IST
Juliette Binoche to receive Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Fest

French star Juliette Binoche will be honoured with the Golden Icon Award at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival. The 16th edition of annual film gala will be held from September 24 to October 4 this year.

The 56-year-old Academy Award winner will be the first French artiste to receive the award. She will be presented the honour on September 30 at a presentation ahead of a screening of her most recent film, the French-language comedy "How to Be a Good Wife" . "I am very happy to come to the ZFF in this year that is so special for the world and for the cinema. It's great that the Zurich Film Festival exists and can defend the cinema and the various international cultures represented through the films it presents to its audience. "I'm very touched to be honoured with the Golden Icon Award, but above all it's the films and the directors who made them that will be honored through me," Binoche said in a statement.

The actor further said that she was "impressed" by the festival dynamism when she first attended it in 2014. "Meeting people who are passionate about other people and cultures has always made me move forward, because with each new film that's what determines me: meeting new worlds and through the characters I embody allow audiences from all over the world to discover new universes in turn," Binoche added.

In a career spanning over 35 years, the actor has featured in many critically-acclaimed movies such as "Hail Mary", "Family Life", "The Unbearable Lightness of Being" , "Three Colors: Blue" , "The English Patient" , "Chocolat" and "Certified Copy" . Christian Jungen, Artistic Director of Zurich Film Festival, said, "In the year that France is our guest country, it’s a great pleasure to honour a true icon of French cinema." "Binoche is an extremely versatile actress who chooses her roles with great care and embodies her characters with such depth, both in dramas and comedies," he added.

Previous recipients of the Golden Icon Award were Cate Blanchett, Glenn Close, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere and Sean Penn..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndyCar drivers seeking wins as season winds down

Alexander Rossi has conceded the IndyCar championship to Scott Dixon and adjusted his goals toward winning any remaining races this season. The current IndyCar schedule lists just five races remaining races in a choppy year heavily disrupte...

Rijiju condoles Dronacharya awardee athletics coach Rai's death

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday condoled the death of veteran athletics coach Purushottam Rai, who was to receive this years Dronacharya award in the lifetime category. Rai, who was to be bestowed the honor on Saturday and had even...

Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik recovers from COVID-19, joins team in Dubai

Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has recovered from COVID-19 and joined his team here ahead of the Indian Premier League after clearing two consecutive coronavirus tests. The 37-year-old Yagnik had tested positive for the drea...

No 1 Djokovic, Pospisil would lead new men's tennis group

No 1-ranked Novak Djokovic and former top-30 member Vasek Pospisil would be the co-presidents of a new group they are trying to set up to represent mens professional tennis players. A letter emailed to players -- and obtained by The Associa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020