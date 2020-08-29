Left Menu
Development News Edition

'This is beyond heartbreaking': Chadwick Boseman's Marvel co-stars mourn his demise

Marvel superstars Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt on Friday (local time) mourned the demise of co-star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away due to colon cancer.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 10:53 IST
'This is beyond heartbreaking': Chadwick Boseman's Marvel co-stars mourn his demise
Late actor Chadwick Boseman (file). Image Credit: ANI

Marvel superstars Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt on Friday (local time) mourned the demise of co-star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away due to colon cancer. The much-loved superheroes for Marvel Studios took to social media to express grief at the death of the 'Black Panther' star.

'Captain America' actor Chris Evans posted two pictures with the departed actor on Twitter and penned a tweet expressing how "devastated" he is with the demise of his "special' friend. "I'm absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King," tweeted Evans.

Mark Ruffalo, who is known for his character of 'Hulk' in the Marvel universe, wrote, "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman." "What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King," he added.

'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds tweeted, "Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick." Actor Chris Pratt who is known for his portrayal of 'Star-Lord' in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film took to Instagram to post a picture of the departed actor.

"My prayers go out to Chadwick's family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever," Pratt wrote in the caption. 'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth also took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with Boseman and wrote, "Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking."

"One of the kindest most genuine people I've met. Sending love and support to all the family xo RIP @chadwickboseman," he added. Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday (local time) after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his wife and his family. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia extends ban on foreign tourists

Malaysia has extended its pandemic movement restrictions including a ban on foreign tourists until the end of the year. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address late Friday that global cases have been rising and the count...

Rays blank Marlins, break scoreless tie in eighth

Yandy Diaz broke up a scoreless game with an RBI single in the eighth inning, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays to a 2-0 win over the host Miami Marlins on Friday night. The Rays have won 16 of their last 19 games.Miami has lost two straight games...

Black lawmakers reflect on civil rights then, and now

The nation is once again at a crossroads over racial inequity, marking the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.s I Have a Dream Speech, yet torn apart by the Black Lives Matter protests against the police shooting of another ...

Nevada man may be 1st virus reinfection in US

Nevada officials are reporting what may be the first documented case of coronavirus reinfection in the United States, following similar reports earlier this week from Hong Kong and Europe. A 25-year-old Reno man with mild COVID-19 symptoms ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020