Genelia Deshmukh says she's recovered from COVID-19

Actor Genelia Deshmukh on Saturday revealed that she has recovered from coronavirus after testing positive three weeks ago. Genelia, who is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh, shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that she was asymptomatic. "I was tested covid positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for the last 21 days. With god's grace I tested negative today," the 33-year-old actor said. "As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with. No amount of FaceTime and digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness," she added.

Genelia further said that she is happy to be back with her family. "I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones. Surround yourself with love...that's true strength and it's all one needs. Test early, eat healthily, stay fit - the only way to fight this monster," she added.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the country with 7,64,281 cases and 24,103 deaths.