'Saddened by this loss': Idris Elba pays emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Signalling towards the void that Chadwick Boseman's demise created in the cinema industry, Hollywood star Idris Elba on Saturday shared a blank post to mourn his 'Avengers

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 23:07 IST
Chadwick Boseman (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Signalling towards the void that Chadwick Boseman's demise created in the cinema industry, Hollywood star Idris Elba on Saturday shared a blank post to mourn his 'Avengers: Infinity War' co-star's departure. Expressing grief over the demise of the '21 Bridges' star, the 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' actor put out to Instagram a blank black post and to signify the void that the star has left in the industry. Elba noted alongside the blank post, "Rest in peace Brother Chadwick. I'm saddened by this loss.."

Pointing over the fact that the late star will be missed by fans and filmmaking community for his 'solid work,' he further added, "Chadwick was a very thoughtful, hardworking man. Prideful and strong. He will be missed by the filmmaking community and fans of his solid work." Extending condolences to the family of the departed soul, the 'Thor' actor added, "My thoughts reach out to his family right now." Boseman rose to prominence after essaying the role of the real-life figures including Baseball Jackie Robinson in 2013's 42 and American singer-songwriter James Brown in 2014's 'Get on Up'.However, it was his role as 'Black Panther' in the 2018 hit film that defined his career and made a huge imprint on his fans.

In the movie, the late actor starred as the ruler of Wakanda, a fictional African nation with the most advanced technology. The news of his untimely death has triggered an outpouring of condolences from fans and celebrities from the whole entertainment industry, remembering the late actor. (ANI)

