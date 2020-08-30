Left Menu
You made us proud to be us: Will Smith pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

With tributes and condolence messages constantly pouring in following the demise of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Hollywood actor Will Smith on Sunday thanked the late actor, stating that "seeds of your magnificent contributions will be blossoming in our hearts forever".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 09:21 IST
A still from the video shared by Will Smith featuring late actor Chadwick Boseman (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

With tributes and condolence messages constantly pouring in following the demise of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Hollywood actor Will Smith on Sunday thanked the late actor, stating that "seeds of your magnificent contributions will be blossoming in our hearts forever". The 'Men in Black' star, Smith thanked the Marvel's stalwart for making them "proud" for who they are.

Sharing a video clip on Instagram, where the late actor is seen presenting an award, Smith wrote: "The Seeds of your magnificent contributions will be blossoming in our hearts forever. You made us proud to be us. Thank You!" On Saturday, Marvel superstars Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt mourned the demise of co-star Boseman.

Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday (local time) after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his wife and his family. Boseman rose to prominence after essaying the role of the real-life figures including Baseball Jackie Robinson in 2013's 42 and American singer-songwriter James Brown in 2014's 'Get on Up'.

However, it was his role as 'Balck Panther' in the 2018 hit film that defined his career and made a huge imprint on his fans. In the movie, the late actor starred as the ruler of Wakanda, a fictional African nation with the most advanced technology.

A legion of his followers also took Twitter by storm as they poured in a condolence message, and summed up their love for him by tweeting "Wakanda Forever". (ANI)

