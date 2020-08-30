Left Menu
Development News Edition

Caesar Cordova, known for 'Scarface' and 'Carlito's Way', dies at 84

Caeser Cordova, a character actor who appeared with Al Pacino in cult crime dramas "Scarface" and "Carlito's Way", died of natural causes on Wednesday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-08-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 10:55 IST
Caesar Cordova, known for 'Scarface' and 'Carlito's Way', dies at 84

Caeser Cordova, a character actor who appeared with Al Pacino in cult crime dramas "Scarface" and "Carlito's Way" , died of natural causes on Wednesday in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He was 84. Cordova's son, actor Panchito Gomez announced his death, reported Variety.

In 1983's "Scarface" , directed by Brian de Palma, Cordova played the taco cook at the El Paraiso lunch stand, and "Carlito's Way" (1993) saw him playing the barber. He also starred with Pacino in the Broadway play "Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?".

His film credits include "Where the Buffalo Roam" , in which he shared the screen with Peter Boyle and Bill Murray; "Nighthawks" opposite Sylvester Stallone and Billy Dee Williams, and "Shark's Treasure" with Cornel Wilde, who also wrote and directed the film. Cordova had a few small screen credits to his name - guest appearances on "Kojak" , "A-Team" and the early New York series with George C Scott, "East Side, West Side".

He also tried his hand at producing the indie feature "Paco", starring Jose Ferrer and his son Panchito Gomez. Cordova appeared in the Los Angeles Actors Theatre production of "The Sun Always Shines for the Cool" by Puerto Rican playwright Miguel Pinero. He was a lifetime member of the Actors Studio. Cordova was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and was raised in New York City. He also served in the US Army during the Korean conflict.

The actor is also survived by his wife Gladys Gomez, son Luis Gomez, daughters Ana Sanchez Gomez and Elena Gomez Martinez, and children from his first marriage Damarys Cordova, Abigail Cordova and Jesse Cordova..

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Nick Robinson to star opposite Margaret Qualley in Netflix series 'Maid'

Love, Simon star Nick Robinson has been cast as the male lead in Netflixs upcoming dramedy series Maid, fronted by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood breakout Margaret Qualley. The project reunites Robinson and Qualley after Rashid Johnsons HBO ...

GAIL looks at petchem, renewables for growth

State-owned GAIL India Ltd is eyeing expansion in petrochemicals, specialty chemicals and renewables to supplement growth in its core business of natural gas marketing and transportation, its chairman Manoj Jain has said. The nations larges...

Katie Dippold to pen new 'Haunted Mansion' movie for Disney

Ghostbusters writer Katie Dippold has been tapped to write a new Haunted Mansion live-action movie for Disney. The forthcoming flick will be based on its 51-year-old Disneyland theme park ride, cited Variety.Moreover, it will be produced by...

Streets deserted in Madurai, Rameshwaram as TN observes lockdown

The streets in Tamil Nadus Madurai and Rameswaram wore a deserted look today morning as the state observed a complete lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday. People remained indoors, vehicles stayed off the roads and shops cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020