Left Menu

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

My condolences are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident, Shah said in a post on X in Hindi.He said the local administration and State Disaster Response Force SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue work and all possible help is being provided to the injured.I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured, he added.According to police, the bus was carrying 26 tourists, most of them from Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 18:01 IST
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed sadness over the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttarakhand and said all possible help is being provided to the injured.

Ten tourists were killed and 13 injured when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into the Alaknanda river on the Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district this morning.

''Received the sad news of the road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. My condolences are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident,'' Shah said in a post on X in Hindi.

He said the local administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are engaged in relief and rescue work and all possible help is being provided to the injured.

''I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' he added.

According to police, the bus was carrying 26 tourists, most of them from Delhi. It was headed to Chopta when the accident occurred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024