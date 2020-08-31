Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, BTS dominate MTV VMAs

Pop stars Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, and South Korean music sensation BTS emerged big winners at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), taking home four Moon Person trophies each at the ceremony.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-08-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 12:57 IST
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, BTS dominate MTV VMAs
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (ladygaga)

Pop stars Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, and South Korean music sensation BTS emerged big winners at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), taking home four Moon Person trophies each at the ceremony. Gaga and Grande, who entered the competition with nine nominations, won three awards -- song of the year, best collaboration and best cinematography -- for their hit song "Rain On Me".

In individual capacity, Gaga won two more trophies of artist of the year and a newly-minted MTV TRICON Award, which recognises a highly accomplished performer across three or more disciplines. The inaugural award recognised Gaga for her talents as a global music superstar, award-winning actor and undisputed fashion icon. The singer has won 13 VMAs, 11 Grammys, an Oscar and Golden Globe awards and has achieved six number one albums.

Talking about their collaboration, Gaga dedicated the award to Grande and herself. "Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters. Girl, this is for us. We've both been through some s***...We turned our tears that felt like endless rainfalls into diamonds and I will treasure those diamonds with you forever," she said.

Prior to their "Rain On Me" performance, where both of the singers performed in masks to highlight the message of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, Grande took to Instagram to share her gratitude towards Gaga and their fans. "Also just want to say thank you to MTV being so diligent in making this such a safe and healthy experience for all of the performers and crew involved. It's so greatly appreciated and I can't imagine how difficult it was to figure out," she wrote. BTS, whose full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan or Beyond The Scenes as they are known to global audience, had a big night as they four awards for their powerful anthem "On".

The South Korean septet -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- earned VMAs for best pop, best K-pop, best group and best choreography. They also performed their brand new first English-language single "Dynamite" live for the very first time.

Another K-pop group, girl band Blackpink, was recognised for their record-breaking track "How You Like That" as the song of the summer. The quartet, which consists of Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo, defeated Cardi B ft Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP", Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" , Taylor Swift's "Cardigan", among others to win the prize. The awards also paid tributes to "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last week after a four year-long secret battle with colon cancer. The 43-year-old actor received a one-minute video tribute at the ceremony.

"Before we get into the music tonight, we need to take the time to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion were a true inspiration to all the fans he touched, and everyone he encountered. We dedicate this show to a man whose spirit touched so many... His impact lives forever," actor-singer Keke Palmer said. Palmer also touched upon police brutality and the recent unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in her speech.

"As rough as it's been, there have been incredible moments of inspiration that have given my generation hope.... We can never tolerate police brutality, or any injustice," she said. In closing the show as its last musical performance, Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am, however, gave a shout-out to Boseman's Black Panther with the popular slogan "Wakanda forever!" In two other new awards as a nod to the creativity during pandemic, Grande, along with Justin Bieber, won best music video from home trophy for their song "Stuck with U" , and Latin American boy band CNCO was adjudged best quarantine performance for "Unplugged at Home".

The Weeknd won two awards for "Blinding Lights" - video of the year and best R&B. In an otherwise pandemic and politics free virtual ceremony, The Weeknd said, "Justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor", both times he accepted awards. While Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" won best Hip-Hop song, Doja Cat was named push best new artist.

Swift won the best direction award for "The Man" and "I Can't Breathe" by singer-songwriter H.E.R. earned the title of best video for good. Best visual effects VMA went to Dua Lipa's "Physical" and Miley Cyrus bagged two awards for "Mother's Daughter" in the best art direction and best editing categories.

Maluma ft J Balvin's "Quei Pena", Machine Gun Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" and Coldplay's "Orphans" were honoured in best Latin, best alternative and best Rock categories, respectively. The awards show, which was previously scheduled to be held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, also saw a tribute to musical performances by frontline medical workers who are battling the pandemic at great personal cost.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Former athletes, sports shows take lead on social justice

Chris Webbers emotional comments last week in support of NBA players, who boycotted the playoffs after the shooting of Jacob Blake, generated millions of views because they came from the heart and addressed sensitive topics. But for Webber ...

Olympic flame out on display in Japanese Olympic Museum

The Olympic flame is going on display in Tokyo, just a short walk from the new National Stadium where it was supposed to be burning a month ago. The flame arrived in Japan from Greece in March and has been largely hidden away in Tokyo since...

Mitsubishi Motors says former chairman Masuko dead at 71

Mitsubishi Motors Corps former chairman Osamu Masuko has died from heart failure, the Japanese automaker said in a statement on Monday. He was 71.Masuko, a veteran of the Mitsubishi conglomerate, had just weeks ago resigned as chairman citi...

COVID-19 situation worrisome but I need more players to train India for Olympics: Santoso

Indias foreign coach for badminton, Agus Dwi Santoso, says he will not be able to implement his plans with only four shuttlers at his disposal, and wants the Sports Authority of India to allow more players in the national camp. He admitted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020