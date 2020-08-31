Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, 36th birthday

Wishes poured in for 'Kai Po Che!' star Rajkummar Rao as he turned 36 on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:00 IST
Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, 36th birthday
Actor Rajkummar Rao (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Wishes poured in for 'Kai Po Che!' star Rajkummar Rao as he turned 36 on Monday. Rao's 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' co-star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself with him and penned a birthday wish.

"Happy happy birthday my darling friend @rajkummar_rao the best person and best actor.. all my love .. see you at the movies," Sonam wrote in the caption. Filmmaker Farah Khan also shared a picture of herself with Rao on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest @rajkummar_rao .. sending u loads of love till we can meet again."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who had shared the screen space with the actor in their superhit film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', dedicated his Instagram story to Rao. Khurrana posted a picture of himself and the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy Birthday @rajkummar_rao. Have a good one badass babua."

Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the 'Stree' actor and wrote," Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors. Have an amazing one Rajkummar." 'Kai Po Che' actor Amit Sadh also penned down a birthday wish for his co-star.

"Happy birthday Raju... I look upto your art... and you have my love for life," tweeted Sadh. Besides Bollywood celebrities, several fans also wished the 'Newton' actor on his 36th birthday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Arvind Ltd reports Q1 net loss of Rs 97.31 cr

Textile firm Arvind Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 97.31 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, on account of lower income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 24.39 crore i...

"Not warranted": Former Law Minister Moily on SC punishing Prashant Bhushan

The Supreme Court on Monday punishing activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan was unwarranted, former Union Law Minister M Veerapa Moily said and felt that the case against him could have been referred to the Bar Council of India. The senior Congr...

HomeLane raises Rs 60 crore in bridge funding round

HomeLane, a home interiors service provider, has raised Rs 60 crore USD eight million in a bridge round from new and existing investors. Stride Ventures has led this round, participating through debt funding of Rs 20 crore in the company,...

First direct commercial flight between Israel, UAE takes off

The first historic commercial flight between Israel and the UAE left for Abu Dhabi on Monday from the Ben-Gurion airport here, days after the normalisation of relations between the two countries under US mediation. The flight is carrying a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020