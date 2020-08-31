Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

The CW has recently released a poster for Supergirl Season 6 to ignite fans' encouragement and passion for the series. Fans are already in distress knowing that Supergirl Season 6 will be missing its October slot. Read further to get the latest updates related to it.

Before discussing on Supergirl Season 6 poster released recently, we will discuss on the obstacles on the way of its production. The filming for sixth season is yet to get officially underway as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

The coronavirus emerged from China's Wuhan shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the web, TV and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. The production for Supergirl Season 6 is similarly suffering like any other entertainment projects in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

According to What's on Netflix, Supergirl Season 6 may be aired on The CW between January and April 2021. If the prediction emerges straight to the mark, it will possibly stream on Netflix between August and October 2021 or even possibly November or December 2021 at the latest. This applies to all the DC series such as The Flash season seven as well.

The CW has shared a new poster for Supergirl Season 6 with the superhero Dreamer as its main focal point. The character Dreamer was introduced in the fourth season and became an ally to Supergirl including a close friend to Kara Danvers.

Dreamer has the ability to astral project and speak to people in their dreams. She is also the first transgender superhero to appear on the television.

Supergirl Season 6 is coming to The CW in 2021, this has been announced over Twitter. You can check the below-embedded tweet from the official Twitter handle of Supergirl.