Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-08-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:16 IST
Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19
Supergirl Season 6 will take little bit extra time as we all know Melissa Benoist is expecting her first child. Image Credit: Facebook / Supergirl

The CW has recently released a poster for Supergirl Season 6 to ignite fans' encouragement and passion for the series. Fans are already in distress knowing that Supergirl Season 6 will be missing its October slot. Read further to get the latest updates related to it.

Before discussing on Supergirl Season 6 poster released recently, we will discuss on the obstacles on the way of its production. The filming for sixth season is yet to get officially underway as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

The coronavirus emerged from China's Wuhan shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the web, TV and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. The production for Supergirl Season 6 is similarly suffering like any other entertainment projects in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

According to What's on Netflix, Supergirl Season 6 may be aired on The CW between January and April 2021. If the prediction emerges straight to the mark, it will possibly stream on Netflix between August and October 2021 or even possibly November or December 2021 at the latest. This applies to all the DC series such as The Flash season seven as well.

The CW has shared a new poster for Supergirl Season 6 with the superhero Dreamer as its main focal point. The character Dreamer was introduced in the fourth season and became an ally to Supergirl including a close friend to Kara Danvers.

Dreamer has the ability to astral project and speak to people in their dreams. She is also the first transgender superhero to appear on the television.

Supergirl Season 6 is coming to The CW in 2021, this has been announced over Twitter. You can check the below-embedded tweet from the official Twitter handle of Supergirl.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Start online registration of legal documents: HC to AAP govt New'

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government to start at the earliest the online registration of legal documents, like wills, to minimise difficulties of public at large and minimise contact of officials with people during the p...

Mumbai home to highest number of data centres: Report

The financial capital witnessed the highest capacity addition on data centres in the January-June period this year and now accounts for 42 per cent of the overall installed capacity in the country, a report said on Monday. Cable landing sta...

Spencer s Retail plan health & wellness advisors in hyper stores

In a bid to increase its consumer engagement RP Sanjiv Goenka owned retail chain Spencers has announced that it will have health and wellbeing advisors in all its stores which are in the hyper format. The advisors will provide information t...

WRAPUP 3-China's big banks face fallout as pandemic forebearance expires

Chinas largest state-owned banks are readied for rising bad debt and increased margin pressure in the months ahead as forbearance policies designed to give borrowers breathing space during the coronavirus crisis expire.All five banks, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020