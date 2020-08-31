Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kareena Kapoor channels pet love in latest Instagram post

Proving that she is a true blue pet lover, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared with fans a glimpse of her photo-shoot with pet dog - 'Leo.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:25 IST
Kareena Kapoor channels pet love in latest Instagram post
Kareena Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Proving that she is a true blue pet lover, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared with fans a glimpse of her photo-shoot with pet dog - 'Leo.' The 'Heroine' actor posted an adorable clip from the photoshoot on Instagram wherein she is seen posing along with her pet dog. In an all smiles clip shared by the 'Jab We Met' actor, Kareena looked chic as she sported a casual look as she donned black full sleeves T-shirt and matching track pants paired with sports shoes.

The actor looks gorgeous as she carries a less make-up look with a high ponytail. As the clip starts, the 'Udta Punjab' star is seen hugging Leo while she makes him sit on her lap in the red backdrop amid the photoshoot. The 'Chup Chupke' star captioned the post as, " Shooting with my fav co-star Leo Di Caprio my Leo." Along with laughing with teary eyes and two red heart emojis.

The lovable video posted on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 3 lakh views within forty-nine minutes of being posted. In awe of the puppy love, actor Anushka Sharma chimed into the comments section and left a Purple Heart emoticon.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans to adorable pictures of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan as he had some family time.

Meanwhile, Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second child. The celebrity couple announced the good news on August 12. The 'Tashan' co-actors who tied the knot in October 2012 are parents to a three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's exports slump 40% in second quarter, stoke record GDP fall

Portugals record economic contraction in the second quarter saw exports of goods and services plunge by 40 as the coronavirus eroded revenue from overseas tourists, a breakdown of official GDP data showed on Monday. Data from the National S...

Register of harassment perpetrators should be set up in public service

Public Service and Administration Deputy Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, says a register should be set up to record the names of sexual harassment perpetrators in the public service.Chikunga said the information on this proposed register shou...

COVID-19: Over 5K fresh cases, 63 more deaths in UP

The death toll due to coronavirus climbed to 3,486 in Uttar Pradesh with 63 fresh COVID-19 fatalities reported from the state, a senior official said on Monday. Among the fresh COVID-19 deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded the highest num...

Rupee to strengthen in Rs 73.5-74 range against US dollar in short run: Report

The rupee is likely to strengthen in the range of 73.5-74 against the US dollar in the short run, helped by higher overseas inflows, says a report. The rupee has strengthened in August due to a combination of both fundamentals as well as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020