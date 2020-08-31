Left Menu
Katy Perry opens up about her previous marriage to Russell Brand

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry recently opened up about her marriage to English comedian Russell Brand, nine years after the pair split back in 2011.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:41 IST
Katy Perry and Russell Brand. Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry recently opened up about her marriage to English comedian Russell Brand, nine years after the pair split back in 2011. According to People Magazine, during an interview with' 60 Minutes Australia' that aired on Sunday, the 35-year-old pop songstress spoke candidly about her marriage to Brand, and described the relationship as the "first breaking of my idealistic mind."

"I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado, it was everything happening at once," the 'Roar' songstress revealed. Perry added that she has "always resonated with friction and resistance and challenges," and said that she knows that about herself.

Brand and Perry married back in 2010 before eventually ending their 14-month marriage the following year. In a July 2013 cover story with 'Vogue', the 'Smile' songstress revealed that Brand was the one who decided to end their marriage when he sent her a text message informing her that he planned to file for divorce.

At the time, Perry told the outlet, "He's a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him. Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011." During her chat with '60 Minutes Australia', Perry also opened up about her current relationship with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom, calling it, "a healthy frictional, very open, very communicative, nothing is swept under the mat type of relationship."

"It's like, we should probably walk into the other room to discuss something where we disagree because we'll just do it in public.But I think if we can get to the ends of our lives together, we'll be each other's greatest teachers," she added. As per People Magazine, recently, Perry and the 43-year-old actor Bloom welcomed a new addition to their family - a daughter named set to tie the knot in Japan earlier this summer but decided againstDaisy Dove Bloom. And the couple were it due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

Videos

