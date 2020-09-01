James Corden says streaming services must ensure survival of theatre

James Corden is worried about theatre industry in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and he says that the streaming services should do their bit to ensure their survival. The actor-comedian will be serving as the host for 2020 Tony Awards, which were postponed due to the pandemic. The award ceremony will now be held virtually at a date that is yet to be announced. During his appearance on Variety's and iHeart podcast "The Big Ticket" podcast, the actor-comedian said that he wants the theatre industry to bounce back.

"It's genuinely keeping me up at night. I worry about the theatre. I worry about the bounce-back that I hope it can have and when that can happen and how it can happen and if it can. It does play on my mind greatly. "My entire career started with doing musicals in the West End or plays at the National Theatre that I was very fortunate that they would come to New York," Corden said. Commenting on Netflix's generous donation of USD 675,000 to a fund set up by filmmaker Sam Mendes, the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre for stage workers, the actor said other companies should follow suit.

"I do think it would be great if the companies that are in one respect benefiting from COVID — if you look at price shares [of] streamers and all those things — I think some acknowledgement of the volume of arts and artists that have come from that environment, I think it would be really in their best interests to try and support theater in that way, the Amazons and the Apples," Corden said..