Sonali Bendre gets 'back to work', shares video of shoot day

Getting back to work amid the new normal, actor Sonali Bendre Behl on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her shooting day with her fans.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 14:25 IST
A still from the video (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Getting back to work amid the new normal, actor Sonali Bendre Behl on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her shooting day with her fans. "Back to work #ShootDay wrote the 'Hum Saath - Saath Hain' star as she posted on Instagram a video that showcased her journey from home to the shooting set and how the necessary precautions are being taken care of. As the clip starts, the 'Duplicate' actor is seen sporting a face mask as she travels to the shooting location and when she reaches the entrance of the set, the actor is seen getting herself sanitised. The actor then goes on to her body temperature checked, post which she gets her makeup done by professionals dressed in PPE kits.

The short clip then captures random glimpses of the set as the actor proceeds shooting. It concluded with a selfie of Bendre with her teammates sporting face masks. More than 38,000 fans watched the video, as the actor got back to work.

Celebrity followers including Tahira Kashyap, Maheep Kapoor among many others left clapping and thumbs of emojis as they wished her luck for getting back to work. The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans of her activities by posting pictures and videos. (ANI)

