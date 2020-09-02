Emma Roberts signs first-look deal at Hulu

"American Horror Story" star Emma Roberts has inked a first-look deal with streamer Hulu. As part of the agreement, the actor's production house Belletrist TV will adapting books for television, reported Deadline.

The first project under the deal is the adaptation of author Carola Lovering’s 2018 novel "Tell Me Lies" . The book is a about a young woman’s obsession with a man who’s good at being charming. "When Lucy Albright arrives on the campus of her small college, away from her mother whom she’s never forgiven for an act of betrayal in her early teen years, Lucy embraces college life and all it has to offer. "But everything changes when she meets Stephen DeMarco, who has a mysterious past of his own. Their addicting entanglement will have consequences they never could have imagined," the official plotline read. Meaghan Oppenheimer is attached to write the pilot of the show, which will be produced by Rebelle Media and Refinery29.