Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emma Roberts signs first-look deal at Hulu

As part of the agreement, the actor's production house Belletrist TV will adapting books for television, reported Deadline. The first project under the deal is the adaptation of author Carola Lovering’s 2018 novel "Tell Me Lies". The book is a about a young woman’s obsession with a man who’s good at being charming.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:44 IST
Emma Roberts signs first-look deal at Hulu

"American Horror Story" star Emma Roberts has inked a first-look deal with streamer Hulu. As part of the agreement, the actor's production house Belletrist TV will adapting books for television, reported Deadline.

The first project under the deal is the adaptation of author Carola Lovering’s 2018 novel "Tell Me Lies" . The book is a about a young woman’s obsession with a man who’s good at being charming. "When Lucy Albright arrives on the campus of her small college, away from her mother whom she’s never forgiven for an act of betrayal in her early teen years, Lucy embraces college life and all it has to offer. "But everything changes when she meets Stephen DeMarco, who has a mysterious past of his own. Their addicting entanglement will have consequences they never could have imagined," the official plotline read. Meaghan Oppenheimer is attached to write the pilot of the show, which will be produced by Rebelle Media and Refinery29.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: Pregnant woman carried on cot for five km

A pregnant woman had to be carried on a cot for five kilometres from her house to reach a motorable road so that she could be taken to hospital in Chhattisgarhs Jashpur district. Ambulance could not reach the womans house as there is no pro...

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appeals American companies to invest in the state

Bengaluru Karnataka India, September 2 ANINewsVoir The Karnataka state government in partnership with US-India Business Council USIBC held a virtual delegation meeting yesterday with American Business houses to attract trade and investments...

4-month men's national rowing camp to start in Pune from Oct 1

With an eye on the Tokyo Olympics scheduled in 2021, the Sports Authority of India SAI has sanctioned the national rowing camp for the mens team from October 1 onwards. 12 men rowers will attend the 4-month camp that will continue till Janu...

UK PM Johnson says furlough scheme keeps people in "suspended animation"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday a furlough scheme created to retain jobs during the coronavirus pandemic was now keeping people in suspended animation, and that the government instead wanted to get Britain back to work.Questi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020