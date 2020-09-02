Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sign multi-year deal with Netflix

After pitching movie and television plans around Hollywood, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, reported Variety.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:10 IST
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sign multi-year deal with Netflix
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry . Image Credit: ANI

After pitching movie and television plans around Hollywood, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, reported Variety. The couple, who moved to California earlier this year, under their streamer's deal, will make documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows, and children's series.

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection," Variety quoted Meghan and Harry's statement. "Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action," the statement further read.

As per the publication, the duo will be focused on creating a wide variety of series about stories and issues that are close to their hearts, such as those that their newly formed nonprofit, Archewell, will highlight. Several projects are already in development, including a nature docuseries and an animated series focused on inspirational women. They also want to highlight diverse voices in front of and behind the camera, and are committed to diverse hiring practices for key roles at their production company, as per a source familiar with the deal.

"Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism, and leadership. We are incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home - and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere," added Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos. Markle, who previously acted in the 2011 released drama 'Suits', briefly returned to Hollywood to narrate the Disney Plus documentary 'Elephants'.

Harry had previously worked with filmmakers behind the documentary 'Rising Phoenix,', which premiered on Netflix last week, cited Variety. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Elderly Guinea president confirms 3rd term bid, vows to represent young people

Guineas octogenarian President Alpha Conde said on Wednesday he would be the candidate of young people and women in Octobers election, confirming his partys announcement that he would seek a third term. Condes candidacy has drawn fierce cri...

Polish deputy foreign minister says Navalny situation very worrying -PAP

The situation surrounding Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is very worrying and there should be an international investigation, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told state-run news agency PAP on Wednesday.Navalny, ...

Mexico's 'austere' 2021 budget to include refinery spending, no new taxes

Mexicos government said on Wednesday that it will pursue an austere 2021 budget that will focus spending on health, social programs and priority public infrastructure projects, including refineries and oil production, and will not raise tax...

Three held from K'taka for export of rice to African countries

Three persons were arrested from Karnataka on Wednesday in connection with the alleged export of rice, which is meant for the poor under the public distribution system PDS, to African countries, police said. Talking to reporters in the even...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020