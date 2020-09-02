Left Menu
Robert Pattinson almost got fired from Twilight, Kristen Stewart regrets relationship with him

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-09-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 23:12 IST
Robert Pattinson almost got fired from Twilight, Kristen Stewart regrets relationship with him
Many fans of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson do not know that he almost got fired from the first installment of Twilight for ‘acting out’. Image Credit: Facebook / The Twilight Saga

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's pair is still remembered for their role in Twilight saga. Their worldwide fans and followers still recall their personal relationship that made them one of the hottest couples in Hollywood.

The union of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in the real-life and movies is still always a big expectation for their global fans who have always liked their pair in the Twilight series. As their fans can't forget their romantic saga in Twilight, they still expect them to play romantic roles in a new film. Is it ever possible?

A tabloid in April 2019 claimed that Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart wanted to reunite for a movie. The tabloid further claimed that he wanted to 'boost his career with his former lover'. The tabloid also made the headline 'Rob & Kristen: Back In Business?'

Truly speaking, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson had no such intention to unite in the movie Twilight. One our insiders close to their assistants notified us that both are very much happy and engrossed in each other's project and they do not have any plan to work on Twilight currently.

Many fans of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson do not know that he almost got fired from the first installment of Twilight for 'acting out'. Yes, Robert Pattinson himself mentioned in an interview with The New York Times way back in May 2017, as recently stated by Republic.

However, as revealed by Robert Pattinson, his agents came to his rescue and resolved the issue at the set. Then he took his acting skill to a new level and Twilight emerged as a remarkably successful movie with beautiful contributions of Kristen Stewart and other actors.

On the other hand, in one interview with Howard Stern, Kristen Stewart revealed admitted that Robert Pattinson was her first true love and she obviously shared some very special moments with him. But the Twilight actress confessed that falling in love on the blockbuster franchise was probably 'the worst mistake an actor can make', The Things noted.

