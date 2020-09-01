Park Bo-gum enlists in navy military band on Aug 31, new photos show him in new look

Park Bo-gum applied to join navy, which we had revealed in our previous post. There was a chance for him to be enlisted in August this year. Park Bo-gum's agency, Blossom Entertainment has made an official statement on June 2 regarding his potential military enlistment.

Park Bo-gum was spotted at the ROK Navy's training command located in Changwon, the capital city of Gyeongsangnam-do. The actor commenced his military duty on Monday. On August 31, 2020, Park Bo-gum enlisted in the navy military band as a cultural promotion soldier as part of his obligatory military service.

Park Bo-gum's agency, Blossom Entertainment has promised no farewell event at the training camp for his fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. He wanted to avoid group gatherings for him and fans as his country is also badly combating against the deadly virus.

However, fans of Park Bo-gum are not left disappointed in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic situation. His fans across the planet were able to see him enlisting in the military through some snaps shared online. Some of Park Bo-gum's photos showing with short hair have been released in the same day.

In one photo, Park Bo-gum is seen wearing black training suits and a cap. In the photographs, he is seen wearing a mask. The 27-year old actor is expected to be discharged in April 2022.

According to some sources, Park Bo-gum will be having coronavirus testing before commencing his training. He will get six basic military training here for six weeks. Then he is likely to get transferred to the Navy headquarters in the central city of Gyeryong.

On August 10, 2020, Park Bo-gum released his new single All My Love to celebrate the 9th year anniversary of his debut. His single album for All My Love was released on August 12, 2020.

