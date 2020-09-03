Kareena Kapoor Khan shares yet another drawing of Taimur

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday treated her fans to adorable pictures of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. The 'Heroine' actor posted pictures of her little boy on Instagram and shared drawings made by him--a picture of a lion.

As he posed for the camera, holding his drawing, the 'Jab We Met' actor wrote alongside: "Who's the king of the jungle now? #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso" Reacting to the adorable post, actor Sonam Kapoor took it to the comment sections and wrote: "Ufff he's so adorable bebo".

Khan often takes it to the photo-sharing platform and posts photos of Taimur's drawings. The 39-year-old star and husband Saif Ali Khan on August 12 announced that they are expecting a second child.

The 'Tashan' co-actors tied the knot in October 2012 and are parents to the three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. (ANI)