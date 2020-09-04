Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miley Cyrus calls out VMAs directors for sexist comment about her performance

Singer Miley Cyrus has spoken about facing a sexist comment from the directors of her MTV VMA performance when she asked for a certain light on the stage. We wouldn’t be dealing with this if a guy was doing it',” she recalled. Cyrus, who performed on “Midnight Sky” at the VMAs last Sunday, had an appropriate response to the directors.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:43 IST
Miley Cyrus calls out VMAs directors for sexist comment about her performance
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@MileyCyrus)

Singer Miley Cyrus has spoken about facing a sexist comment from the directors of her MTV VMA performance when she asked for a certain light on the stage. Cyrus opened up about the incident while speaking to Joe Rogan on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"I was just asking some questions, not even on some diva s***. I wanted the lights to be turned off and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me. So no key light, no beauty light. The beauty light is always used on women and I said turn the f*****g lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn't turn the beauty light off," the 27-year-old singer said. "They said, 'Okay, we'll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys,' because that's what I want. And then something that I was doing … for the VMAs, my bracelets kept getting caught in all this s*** and they said, 'You want to be treated like a guy? We wouldn't be dealing with this if a guy was doing it'," she recalled.

Cyrus, who performed on "Midnight Sky" at the VMAs last Sunday, had an appropriate response to the directors. "And I said, 'Well, a guy wouldn't be doing this because a guy doesn't sell your show with sex the way that I'm going to,'" she said. The singer-actor said she was aware of the fact that "it's a ridiculous conversation and also embarrassing".

"The VMAs is a pop culture show celebrating pop culture, and I wanted to bring that especially in this time of COVID-19 (with) all these at-home performances. I want to give my fans escapism good old pop culture. This is surrealism," she said..

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Coastal Karnataka likely to receive rains from Sept 4-8: IMD

Coastal Karnataka is likely to receive rainfall from September 4 to September 8, predicted CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department IMD, Bengaluru on Friday. An orange alert has also been issued for Malenadu district as the regio...

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescue workers in Beirut dug through rubble and probed a collapsed building with sensors on Friday after signs of life were detected under a mound of debris one month after a huge explosion shattered the capital. Workers pulled up chunks of...

Waiting for Messi, Barcelona still reeling after 8-2 loss

Three weeks after the humiliating loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, Barcelona is still mired in crisis and surrounded by uncertainty over the future of Lionel Messi. Will the Argentina forward leave Will the rest ...

Accused Football Leaks mastermind tells court: 'I'm proud'

The Portuguese man behind the Football Leaks website said at the start of his trial on Friday that he was proud to be a whistleblower on European soccer clubs big-money dealings. Rui Pinto, a 31-year-old former history student, faces 90 cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020