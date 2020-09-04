Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Many fans may not know that Killing Eve was renewed for Season 4 in January this year before the airing of Season 3. The show was scheduled to be shot in Europe.

Killing Eve Season 4 will not take place without Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh as Villanelle and Eve respectively. Other cast include Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), Konstantin (Kim Bodnia), Carolyn's daughter Geraldine (Gemma Whelan), and Hélène (Camille Cottin). Without them Killing Eve Season 4 is incomplete.

The renewal of Killing Eve Season 4 was done prior to the remarkable success of Season 3. On Rotten Tomatoes, the third season has an approval rating of 80 percecnt based on 49 reviews, with an average rating of 6.98/10. The website's critical consensus reads, "If Killing Eve's third season doesn't cut quite as deep, it's still a fiendishly delightful showcase for Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh's killer chemistry." On Metacritic, it has a weighted average score of 62 out of 100 based on 13 critics, indicating "generally favourable reviews".

Killing Eve Season 4 was scheduled to be shot in Europe in August but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the process. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television, web series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

"Killing Eve shoots across multiple European locations. Due to the uncertainty of the world as a result of Covid-19, no shooting schedules for Killing Eve Season 4 have been locked in at this point and there are various scenarios in play," a spokesman for the show said in a statement to Deadline. Sid Gentle Films, the banner behind Killing Eve, was originally aiming to start production on the acclaimed and award-winning drama in August.

The plot for Killing Eve Season 4 is not revealed. However, Eve and Villanelle's relationship will remain central to the story. It is clear that the pair are as drawn to one another but fans wonder whether or not they will find them happily ever after.

"I'm not sure I see a true happy ending for Villanelle because I think her own worst enemy is herself and we all know that's impossible to get away from," Jodie Comer (who plays the role of Villanelle in Killing Eve) told the Toronto Sun.

Killing Eve Season 4 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be aired in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscouse to get the latest updates on the television series.

