Left Menu
Development News Edition

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:49 IST
Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy
Killing Eve Season 4 was scheduled to be shot in Europe in August but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the process. Image Credit: Facebook / Killing Eve

Many fans may not know that Killing Eve was renewed for Season 4 in January this year before the airing of Season 3. The show was scheduled to be shot in Europe.

Killing Eve Season 4 will not take place without Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh as Villanelle and Eve respectively. Other cast include Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), Konstantin (Kim Bodnia), Carolyn's daughter Geraldine (Gemma Whelan), and Hélène (Camille Cottin). Without them Killing Eve Season 4 is incomplete.

The renewal of Killing Eve Season 4 was done prior to the remarkable success of Season 3. On Rotten Tomatoes, the third season has an approval rating of 80 percecnt based on 49 reviews, with an average rating of 6.98/10. The website's critical consensus reads, "If Killing Eve's third season doesn't cut quite as deep, it's still a fiendishly delightful showcase for Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh's killer chemistry." On Metacritic, it has a weighted average score of 62 out of 100 based on 13 critics, indicating "generally favourable reviews".

Killing Eve Season 4 was scheduled to be shot in Europe in August but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the process. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television, web series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

"Killing Eve shoots across multiple European locations. Due to the uncertainty of the world as a result of Covid-19, no shooting schedules for Killing Eve Season 4 have been locked in at this point and there are various scenarios in play," a spokesman for the show said in a statement to Deadline. Sid Gentle Films, the banner behind Killing Eve, was originally aiming to start production on the acclaimed and award-winning drama in August.

The plot for Killing Eve Season 4 is not revealed. However, Eve and Villanelle's relationship will remain central to the story. It is clear that the pair are as drawn to one another but fans wonder whether or not they will find them happily ever after.

"I'm not sure I see a true happy ending for Villanelle because I think her own worst enemy is herself and we all know that's impossible to get away from," Jodie Comer (who plays the role of Villanelle in Killing Eve) told the Toronto Sun.

Killing Eve Season 4 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be aired in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscouse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

India extends anti-dumping duty on Chinese float glass for 3 months

India has extended anti-dumping duty on imports of float glass from China for three months till December 7, as per a notification.&#160; The move is aimed at guarding domestic industry from cheap imports from China. ...the anti-dumping ...

Japan says it will bear cost of coronavirus vaccines for populace

Japans government said on Friday it would bear the cost of providing coronavirus vaccines to the populace, as it aims for a comprehensive inoculation against the pandemic.The government also said it planned to establish funds to compensate ...

Non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences imperative for regional peace: Rajnath Singh

Amid the ongoing border tension with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that a climate of trust, non-aggression, respect for international rules and peaceful resolution of differences is imperative for the security and sta...

R'than: 3 held for taking bribe

Three people were arrested for allegedly taking bribe in two separate incidents in Rajasthans Rajsamand and Chittorgarh districts on Friday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official saidIn Rajsamand, a village development officer, Abhinav Sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020