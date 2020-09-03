Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

Is Sweet Magnolias Season 2 renewed? The series based on the Sweet Magnolias novels by Sherryl Woods premiered on Netflix on May 19 this year. The response was beautiful and Rotten Tomatoes reported an approval rating of 78 percent based on nine reviews, with an average rating of 6.17/10.

Fans will happy to know that Sweet Magnolias is actually renewed for Season 2. The renewal was done in July this year. On its revival, Sweet Magnolias developer Sheryl J. Anderson cited that she is thrilled and quite excited to come back with a cast and crew she love so much. She said she loves everyone for giving all their endeavours in making Serenity a beautiful place.

Sweet Magnolias performed beautifully on Netflix, mainly in the countries like the US and UK. The series was in the top shows chart of the US for 33 days and in the UK for 13 days.

The plot and synopsis for Sweet Magnolias Season 2 is yet to be revealed. Hopefully, the effort for not releasing the synopsis is to avoid the speculations and rumours. However, thanks to Sheryl for providing some hints what fans can see in the imminent second season.

"We are going to answer all the question that the viewers have been asking about the car crash, Issac's parents, Maddie and Coach Cal, all of it. But we're also going to be asking some new questions too," Sheryl said to Metro.co.uk.

She confirmed that all the characters from Sweet Magnolias Season 1 would reprise their roles in Season 2. "Almost everybody you have come to love, you will get to see again. But there are going to be some twists and turns to come that will surprise even the most devoted book fans," she added.

Focusing more on surprising viewers in Sweet Magnolias Season 2, she cited, "I know there are people who have been watching the show with their detective caps on and then rewatching it again. I'm fairly confident that we'll be able to surprise them. I just hope people understand that we are investing a lot of time in where we're taking everything. So even if the answer isn't what they guessed, that they will be pleased, or infuriated but ultimately satisfied."

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

